The teens of #ZeroReasonsWhy are inviting all of their peers and everyone in Kansas City to join them for a March + Rally event from 1 – 3 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Mill Creek Park on the Country Club Plaza.

“This is the movement of our time, making mental health equal to physical health, and we need everyone from across the Greater Kansas City Metropolitan Area to get involved,” Pooja Jain, #ZeroReasonsWhy Teen Council member and senior at Blue Valley West High School, said. “We’re disrupting the rise in teen suicides and changing the conversation around mental health.”

Entering its second academic year, #ZeroReasonsWhy is a story campaign and community mobilization effort led by teens who are telling their stories and taking action. What started in Johnson County, Kansas is now increasingly supported by teens, adults, and organizations from across the Kansas City area who wish to address the social and emotional wellbeing of teens. The campaign provides a framework for how the community can work together to create a continuum of care and remove the reasons why suicide would be an option for any teen.

“#ZeroReasonsWhy is mobilizing teen, parent, educator and practitioner stories around a community standard of care and prevention,” Johnson County Mental Health Center Director Tim DeWeese said. “We are focused on empowering community members to take action toward change through collaborative events like this. To turn the tide on the increase in teen suicides, we need to invest in community-wide initiatives like these.”

The #ZeroReasonsWhy teens invite all to come hear from teen speakers, make personalized signs, and join the movement. Event participants will gather near the JC Nichols Memorial Fountain at the corner of West 47th St. (Cleaver II Blvd.) and JC Nichols Pkwy. on the Plaza.