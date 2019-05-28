Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

I read a very interesting article the other day. It was a list of things that we do not need to leave for our children when we are gone.

Our children have no need for – or any reason to want – the items it mentioned.

I took mental stock of the things in totes, boxes and stored in my garage and became a little disheartened.

The list goes something like this,

1. Old papers, greeting cards, paper memorabilia photo’s etc.

2. Books

3. Linens, pillow cases bedding ( even quilts).

4. Old trunks

5. Old dishes and flatware, especially silver or silver plated. (they are not going to polish it). 6 old dark furniture old furniture in general.

After number six I decided this was way too much negativity to be reading on a sunny Friday morning.

Of course, my kids will want these things. I even have my Mom and Dad’s dining room table stored in my garage. Many a bride stood on that table while Mom pinned the hem in her wedding gown. It was much easier than Mom getting on the floor. It was a sturdy old trestle leg table. Still is. But no one wants it.

I can’t bear to part with pieces of paper with handwriting on them. It has to be from someone I knew and loved. Hand writing especially cursive is a very personal thing. At least to me.

So I have all these highly memorable items. No big monetary value. Just sentimental value.

These things are the frame work of my life. In bits and pieces.

My bed, a big sleigh bed with an armoire and two night stands. A set I waited 30 years to be able to get; no one will want but me.

I guess the bottom line is, it is all just “stuff.”

We aren’t going to take it with us. The fact we worked for years and years to be able to afford this stuff is not important.

This stuff ties us to our parents and our grandparents.

But ties are not what the younger ones want. They are more mobile and seem to be less permanently situated.

As I lamented about this, my boss reminded me that “we won’t know what happens to our stuff, we will be gone.” I guess this should be a good thought to keep.

I can still have my lifelong treasures.

My kids can and will do with it as they please once I am not here.