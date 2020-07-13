Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

So maybe that old Lone Ranger had the right idea. He wore a mask and tried to right the wrongs of the old west.

Clayton Moore was behind the mask.

I don’t know anyone who disliked the Lone Ranger. His side kick was a Native American or perhaps an Indigenous person. He was his friend and partner. Not any less than the man behind the mask. He was played by Jay Silverheels.

I remember when they took the mask away from Clayton Moore. The year was 1979. He continued to make appearances for kids and adults, wearing wraparound sunglasses. In 1985 the company owning the rights to the character allowed him once again to wear his mask and assume the persona he had given such a good name too.

I grew up watching The Lone Ranger. He was one of my TV hero’s. Taking away his mask was an unthinkable act.

On a different note, I read a poster the other day. It told us in this time of uncertainty, things we could and could not change. And things we can control.

We can have a good attitude.

We can limit negative news, we can look at the positives of being at home (not the poor me pools are closed).

We can get off social media and just shut the computer down and not make that snarky comment.

We can treat people with kindness and grace.

Now on the other hand, things you CANNOT CHANGE, no matter no how!!! You can’t change the actions of others.

Whether they wear a mask, or stay 3-6 feet away from you.

You can’t control the amount of teepee at the store.

You can’t control other people’s motives.

You can’t predict what other people will do.

You can’t actually predict how long this will last.

If our masks didn’t prevent us from or at least stop the spread of this virus, you can bet the nurses and doctors wouldn’t be wearing them. You don’t wear a mask to only prevent you from spreading whatever; you wear it to protect the weaker, at risk people in society. Isn’t this really what humanity is about?

So do what you can.

Harping and screaming at people won’t help. You can’t make them be safe. You can only do what you feel is best for the people you know and love.

Stay off those soap boxes.

Offer a mask to a friend who might be on the fence about feeling stupid wearing them.

Let’s be like Clayton Moore. Let us wear the masks and try to do good.

Do it for the people you love and maybe even for some you don’t even know – just yet.