The stage is a magical place, and youth have an opportunity to learn to write their own plays during a class being offered at two locations beginning in late January by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

This program is called Playwriting 101 – Write Your Play and is for ages 12 to 16. A professional playwright will teach students to write their own play, all while learning the fundamentals of playwriting. Class will culminate in a staged reading.

Playwriting 101 is being offered at two times beginning in late January. One class will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 22 at the Roeland Park Community Center (RPCC), 4850 Rosewood, Roeland Park, while the other will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 23 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center (JCAHC), 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Both classes involve eight 90-minute sessions at a cost of $120 per person for Johnson County residents or $135 per person for nonresidents.

For more information or to register for these programs, call (913) 831-3359.