Coach Tyler Cordts

Last weekend the GEHS wrestlers participated in a marathon day in Dodge City, with impressive results.

Gus Davis was crowned champion in the 195 pound division with his first tournament title as a Blazer. Davis pinned his opponent in the finals and made quick work of each opponent. His offense was the best it has been all year.

AJ Rodriguez finished as a runner up at 160 pound in easily the toughest weight of the tournament that included five top-ranked opponents from divisions 5A and 6A. While he lost in the finals, the real victory came in the semi finals as he absolutely dominated the second ranked wrestler in 6A, for the second time this season – showing why he is currently ranked first in class 6A.

Noah Short had a breakout tournament and finished second behind a very solid opponent from Blue Valley. Short is hitting his stride and gaining a lot of confidence at the right time.

Collin Smith had another great tournament, finishing third with his lone loss coming by way of a 6-1 loss to the defending state champion.

Zaine Mayfield finished fourth overall with a day that included a win over the sixth ranked wrestler in 6A.

Caden Rodriguez took fourth as well and looked sharp throughout the tournament.

The wrestlers will get a few days of practice and rest in before heading to Basehor for the massive 32 team Bobcat Classic next weekend.