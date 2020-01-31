Submitted photos

Tyler Cordts

The wrestlers traveled to Holton on Jan. 26 and had another successful weekend on the mats.

Overall the team took third of 16, finishing behind Bryan High School (outside of Omaha, Nebraska) and an old 5A foe, Shawnee Heights.

Gus Davis had two huge highlights. He won his 100th career match, a huge accomplishment and very rare to see as a junior. Davis also demolished his opponent, a returning state finalist, from Holton in the championship match by seven.

AJ Rodriguez was sick all weekend, but he didn’t show it as he pinned his way through the entire tournament to take first.

Zach Ghale sent a few guys flying through the air on his way to a runner up finish, his highest as a Trailblazer.

Two freshmen, Ozzy Poage and Therron Meade, stepped into our lineup for the first time due to injuries and showed they belong by taking fifth.

Collin Smith and Jaden Moodaley took third. Caden Rodriguez and Gerald Picado placed fourth.