Coach Tyler Cordts

The wrestlers were busy the Jan. 26 weekend.

Friday night the varsity had a duel against Blue Valley West. Collin Smith, Carlos Gaeta, Brayden Ratcliffe, AJ Rodriguez, Brendan Oshel, Caden Rodriguez, Noah Short and Gerald Picado led the team to a 45-31 victory over the veteran Jaguars.

The JV traveled to Fort Scott on Saturday, and they dominated. Eleven out of 13 Trailblazers finished in the top four in the 14 team tournament. Seth Reddin third, Carson Matlock second, George Barrager fourth, Cole Debolt second, Drew Nelson third, Justin Garden second, Zane Stutzman second, Trenton Bryan (wrestling up a weight) second, Alex Santander fourth.

Fort Scott Champions – Ethan Sinclair 195, and Shawn Waters Heavyweight – With a combined total time on the mat of 2:07.

The Varsity was at Shawnee Mission North and finished sixth out of 17 in a tough field that included Nationally Ranked Park Hill and the #2 teams in 5 and 6A. Collin Smith – 113 had a tremendous tournament in arguably the toughest weight in the tournament getting 2 huge wins over opponents that had beaten him earlier in the season and finished fourth. AJ Rodriguez and Brendan Oshel both found themselves in tough match ups in the finals, finishing second.

This week is the last week for JV as they wrap up the season on Feb. 2 at JV league

JV/Varsity have duals against rivals Blue Valley Northwest and Santa Fe Trail Wednesday and Thursday.