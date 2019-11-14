Submitted photos
ABOVE: Mabel Johnson presented the WWII Memorial wreath with Mike Baldwin, age 93, an Army veteran and was assisted by her daughter Liz Johnson. RIGHT: Mabel Johnson was joined by other special guests – (right) Louise “Lou” Eisenbrandt who served as an Army combat nurse in the Vietnam War. Lou was one of the speakers at yesterday’s event. She suffers from Parkinson’s disease which is directly related to her exposure to Agent Orange when she treated incoming patients. (left) Mary Cox is a retired Army lieutenant colonel and Desert Shield/Desert Storm veteran.