Work continues on the Sunflower Road bridge over I-35. The ramps to and from Northbound I-35 reopened in October. Work is underway on the new bridge deck, and also on the ramps to and from Southbound I-35. The contractor on the project says they are on schedule to finish before the end of the year. Crews recently tested an innovative new concrete mix, and the video is on the City of Edgerton’s Facebook page. City officials said to tell friends and family who may be coming in town for the holidays about the closure so they can find an alternate route.
