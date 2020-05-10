Carl Garrett, Wheatridge Middle School, has been named the Area I Middle School Principal of the Year by the Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals (KASSP).
Garrett received this award, in part, for being recognized by staff, as well as administrators, as innovative and visionary. Garrettl prioritizes building relationships with students and staff based on trust, which has allowed him to be extremely successful as an administrator, teacher, and coach.
KASSP is an organization of over 450 secondary school principals from across the state of Kansas. Garrett was nominated and selected by peer principals. Candidates are evaluated on their school leadership, school improvement, dedication, professionalism and service to students.
WMS principal honored
