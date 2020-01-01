The Winter Kids Club will keep Edgerton kids entertained during winter break from school. The fun and games will happen from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Community Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street. Edgerton.
The kids will make crafts, play games and stay busy during the chilly weather. Participation costs $5 a day for children ages 5 to 12. They can register at Edgerton.recdesk.com.
Winter Kids Club offers fun in Edgerton
The Winter Kids Club will keep Edgerton kids entertained during winter break from school. The fun and games will happen from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Community Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street. Edgerton.