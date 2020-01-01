The Winter Kids Club will keep Edgerton kids entertained during winter break from school.  The fun and games will happen from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Community Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street. Edgerton.
The kids will make crafts, play games and stay busy during the chilly weather. Participation costs $5 a day for children ages 5 to 12. They can register at Edgerton.recdesk.com.