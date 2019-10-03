Coach Courtney Hermann

Wheatridge hosted a dual against Woodland Springs on Sept. 26.

The eighth grade J.V. took it to the full five matches and fought very hard but fell short to them. The final scores of the matches were; first set WMS 25-21, second set Woodland 17-25, third Woodland 15-25, fourth WMS 25-13 and fifthth Woodland 8-15.

Leading in serving was Megan Page, Ashley Sanders, Riley Hutchinson and Ava Wichart. Leading in serving aces were Page, Sanders and Wichart. Wichart did a great job setting the ball up. Ashley Sanders led the team in defensive digs with 12 for the night but Page, Mariah Reeves, Riley Hutchinson and Piper Hutchins all added to the team digs.

The Lady Mustangs end their season on at the Frontier League Tournament at Pioneer.

The varsity team fought hard the first match in their dual but lost 17-25. They came out ready to play for sets two and three but ended up losing both. Paige Ficken led in serves and Ellie Parks had three blocks in the front row.

The girls had some amazing plays and worked hard against Woodland Spring, said Courtney Hermann, coach.