Steve Shute

Gardner mayor

The City of Gardner is once again excited to welcome all of Johnson County to our “fair” city!

The Johnson County Fair is one of those special events that is engrained in the lifeblood of our community. Over the past 80 years, many generations of Gardnerites have worked tirelessly to bring the Fair to fruition year after year. From 4-H to the open exhibits, to livestock competitions and auctions, to musical acts, to the midway and concessions, to the iconic demolition derby held on Saturday – the Fair has something for everyone.

On behalf of the city, I extend a special congratulations to the Fair for the effort invested in getting to that special 80-year milestone. And as we reflect on this year’s theme, “Back to our Roots,” it’s important to note what makes the Fair personally special to all of us.

For instance, our family always makes time for the Fair during the first week of August. For years, my wife Kathy has entered crocheted and knitted items into the fiber arts competitions and has come away with many ribbons. She is an amazing knitter! Also, two of my sons have entered art into the student competitions. All of my children love the midway, and they have also cultivated a real appreciation for agriculture and the rural lifestyle along the way. We love the Fair Parade on Saturday morning – it is a particular highlight of the weekend, and is an event not to be missed by anyone.

I’m sure that there are many more memories – sights, sounds, smells, and tastes – that come to mind to you and your family as well when you think of the Fair.

We in Gardner are so proud to have been the host city for the Fair for the past 80 years, and we are eager to continue to grow our partnership with the Johnson County Fair Board and Association for many years to come!