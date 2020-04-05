Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

Information regarding assistance for those struggling due to the pandemic are available, according to Sharon Mitchell, Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

The SBDC (Small Business Development Center) at JCCC hosted a Webinar about the federal assistance for small businesses. That webinar was at capacity but was recorded.

I was unable to get into the video portion but listened on my phone and it was excellent, Mitchell said. The recording here can be accessed online as soon as it becomes available: http://https://www.kansassbdc.net/covid19

The US Chamber put out a PDF guide for Small Businesses for the Coronavirus Emergency programs. This guide gives a pretty good synopsis of the of federal assistance that is available. Here is a link to this document:

https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/2878/File/USChamber_Small_Business_ELA_Loan_Guide.pdf

MiCo Economic Development has also arranged for (all Spring Hill Businesses and Chamber members included) to attend a Skype meeting for local businesses with the Kansas Secretary of Commerce, David Toland, about the initiatives available through the state. See the information on that included here as well.

If you have not already seen the new web page launched a couple of weeks ago, it is a great source for Small Business Resources Go to www.SpringHillKS.org, Click on Community Resources and then choose, Small Business Resources. Information on the Miami County Economic Development webpage (that is one of the links on the SH Chamber page). There are also other links:

http://www.miamicountyks.org/895/Coronavirus-Covid-19-Business-Resources

I have been trying to pass on information as I get it, but I am getting a LOT of information, Mitchell said.

Please reach out to me if you have questions or need assistance that I can help with or direct you to someone that can help you. If you use FB be sure to request access to the closed group for Chamber Members too.

I am working on getting a “Together Spring Hill” logo done and will have signs at some point to put in your business windows and maybe yard signs. Stay tuned for more info on that.

Hang in there…we will all get through this…together!

#TogetherSpringHill