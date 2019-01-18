Tyler Cordts

Wrestling coach

This weekend the wrestling team attended the notoriously tough 32 team Bobcat Classic in Basehor.

Despite weather concerns Jan. 12-13, the tournament not only went off without a hitch, but also got everyone home in time for the Chiefs victory.

This was the first tournament of the year that was a double elimination style tournament, making every match extremely important and the team rose to the occasion. We had four wrestlers come home with medals Jan. 11.

This is the most we’ve ever had at this tournament in eight years coaching at it, said Tyler Cordts, coach. Huge accomplishment for the guys!

Caden Rodriguez, fifth in a tough #182 bracket, lost a tough battle with a highly ranked senior to get in for 3/4th Brayden Ratcliffe, fifth, was down 0-7 in his match for fifth with :20 seconds to go when he threw his opponent in a headlock for the pin.

Collin Smith, fifth, was a cradling fool this weekend, Cordts said.