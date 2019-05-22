Coach Larry Ward

“Historic” – the one word to best describe Kendra Wait’s accomplishment May10 at the Sunflower League Championships, and the first word I said to her after the 200m final, said Larry Ward, coach.

Wait has been chasing this achievement since the first meet of the season when she came two points short of scoring 40 points at Shawnee Mission South.

For a single athlete to score 40 points they must win four individual events, in relays the 10 points are divided amongst the four runners. In individual events, an athlete competes against the three best athletes from each of these 13 schools. So to win an event you must best up to 38 other athletes.

This is an extremely rare accomplishment. The first time a GEHS athlete did this was at the 2000 Olathe Invitational, when Dani McNaney won the High Jump, the 100 hurdles, the 300 Hurdles, and the 200. Gardner was the only 4A school at this 6A meet, but individual excellence bows to no classification system. Later that season, McNaney won three events and set three school and Frontier League records in less than one hour when she won the 100H, High Jump, and Triple Jump, the first and only time in high school she did the triple jump.

Twenty years later, Wait won the Pole Vault, 100, Shot Put and the 200. “In all of these events she defeated athletes which have beaten her this year! Congratulations must also go to her excellent event coaches, Thane Nonamaker, John Yockey, and Brian McGee. My sincere condolences to all who missed this historic event,” Ward said.

The girls team finished in second place with 100 points, behind defending state champion Lawrence, but one point ahead of Olathe Northwest, a team which beat us at the Trailblazer Invite. GE and ONW were tied going into the last event, but Sariah Hull, who had already ran a new PR to place 3rd in 100H, Joy Haney, Chloe Hardeman and Kylie Moorehouse, coming off a league title in the 400, stepped it up to finish fourth in the 4×4, just ahead of fifth place ONW. Other team medalists were Morgan McIntire, fourth in pole vault and Brenna Davidson fourth in Javelin.