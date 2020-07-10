July 14 is the last day to register for the upcoming election. Advance ballot voting by mail for the Aug. 4 primary begins July 15 and in person voting begins July 20.
The application deadline for advance ballot voting is July 28 at 5 p.m.
Polls are open for the Aug. 4 primary election from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
To vote in the August 4 primary election, Democrat or Republicans must be affiliated with that party.
To determine who is on the Aug. 4 primary ballot, a complete list of candidates is available online at jocoelection.org.