There are several ways to register including mail, fax, email and text message. Deadline is Oct. 13. Specific information can be found at jocoelection.org or by calling (913) 715-6800.

Residents wanting to check their registration status and address can check online at: https://voter.jocoelection.org/Search.

Advance voting by mail begins Oct. 14; advance voting in person begins Oct. 19; advance ballot application deadline 5 p.m. Oct. 27; and the general election is on Nov. 3, with polls open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Johnson Countians have three options for voting: early by mail, early in person and in person on election day.

There are several locations for in person advance voting Oct. 19 – Nov. 22, including New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway. Other locations can be found at jocoelection.org

Residents may also be sent by mail, but need to be postmarked on or before Election Day Nov. 3, 2020. The Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road, also has a 24-hour, drive-thru drop box available at the front entrance for ballots.

In addition to jocoelection.org, additional information can be found on the election office’s Facebook page.