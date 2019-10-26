Coach Samantha Stratton
Freshman A volleyball completed their season Oct. 17 with a win over Blue Valley Southwest. Kailana Chamnongchith led the team in serves going 11/13 with six aces. Riley Dempsey led the team in hits with four kills.
Overall, there is a lot of talent on this team, said Samantha Stratton, coach. The girls finished their season as the Wellsville Invitational Champions, SFL regular season champions and SFL tournament Champions.
Members of the team are: Paige Schesser, Mady Most, Bailey O’Sullivan, Kailana Chamnongchith, Chloe Williams, Bella Stubbs, Logan Ringel, Riley Dempsey, Jadyn Padilla
Natali Jones and Mae Jacobson.
Volleyball freshmen finish season with a win
