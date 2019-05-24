Gardner residents recorded videos about life in the city that will be buried at the new Gardner Justice Center as video time capsules.

The videos, which were shot in a booth outside Price Chopper grocery store, will be opened after 25 years and will offer future residents a glimpse of what life was like in Gardner from the perspective of residents.

The video shoot was organized by the Gardner- Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.

Participants were asked to share personal messages and to include such tidbits as the best part about living in Gardner, the best hangout in town or a special story that happened in the city.

Jason Camus, chamber president, said the chamber decided to organize the video-capsule shoot to commemorate the opening of the Justice Center and to capture the city’s character from the perspective of residents.

“Future residents will have something unique about their city to see, something that is also fun,” he said.