Fire units responded to a call at Gardner Lake Sunday for a water rescue after receiving a report someone had fallen from a boat.

On May 31, just shortly after 10:45 p.m., Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS responded to Gardner Lake for a reported water rescue. While enroute, they were notified a person had fallen out of a boat and was unable to be found by the reporting party who was also in the boat.

While on foot alongside the lake a crew heard the victim calling for help. A nearby resident allowed rescuers from the Olathe Fire Department to borrow their pontoon boat to quickly get to the victim.

The victim was located and rescued. The victim was in stable condition and was transported by Johnson County Med-Act to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Fire District # 1’s battalion chief was one of the first arriving units along with a unit from Johnson County Med-Act, Northwest Consolidated Fire District and The City of Olathe Fire Department. Rescue resources had been placed along the lake at various locations to begin searching for the victim.