Veterans Day program Veterans Of Foreign Wars Gardner Post #11234 will have their Veterans Day program at Veterans Park in Gardner, Kansas Nov. 11, 11am. Public is invited. Program; Speech, Prayer, VFW Chaplain Prayer, Firing Squad, TAPS. Thanks Mike Hutton
About The Author
Related Posts
Hillsdale patrons ask to be admitted to SH school district
April 26, 2011
4-H’ers sing for patients at local rehab hospital
January 16, 2012
County drafts 2013 legislative platform
November 23, 2012
Rivals face off at GEHS
November 22, 2013