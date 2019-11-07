Photos courtesy of the city of Gardner
The City of Gardner held its annual Veterans Appreciation Program on Monday, Nov. 14, where more than 20 local veterans were recognized. Mayor Steve Shute opened the event with a few remarks followed by the Presentation of the Colors by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Wheatridge Middle School student Aubrie Blanz sang the national anthem, and City Administrator Jim Pruetting led a moment of silence to honor the fallen. The event also included speaker Theodore Lockwood II, retired Lieutenant Colonel, who spoke about the Relevance of Veterans Day and two musical guests, Violinist Lynnora Stary and soloist Kayla Mellinger, a Gardner resident. Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Troy Strahan, also visited to celebrate the veterans.