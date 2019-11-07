

Former Kansas native, Vernon T. Holbert, Sr., 95 died October 25, 2019, at his home in Yuma, Arizona.

Vern Sr. was born Nov. 18, 1923 in Atchison, Kan. to Jessie Richard Holbert and Cordelia Marie Bratton. He was one of 7 children and preceded in death by his 2 brothers and four sisters.

He was a United States Army Veteran enlisting in service back in 1942. He served in World War II and the Korean conflict as a rifle sharpshooter and construction machine operator. He retired in 1965 with numerous service decorations, badges, medals and commendations.

Vern Sr. spent his remaining adult years working for the United States Postal Service and raising his family in Gardner, Kan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Mae Holbert. He is survived by his children Latonya Ajnah, Morrell Garcia, Vernon Holbert, Jr and Cordelia Holbert; grandchildren, Ilea Moore, Ricardo Garcia, Gerschel Holbert, Lawson Holbert and Greyson Holbert and great-grandchildren Xena Moore-Cruz, Destiny Garcia, Ariana Garcia, Brooklyn Garcia and Lana Garcia.

He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. Vern Sr. will be laid to rest alongside his wife Nellie Mae in Olathe, Kan.