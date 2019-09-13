Coach Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn

On Sept. 6, the varsity volleyball team traveled to Bishop Miege to take on Washburn Rural and Miege. It was a tough night of highly competitive volleyball between some of the top teams in the state.

In the first match of the night, the Blazers started strong and took the first set behind a strong offensive showing, before falling behind early in the second set.

Despite falling behind by as many as seven points, the Blazers did an incredible job of fighting back point by point, and almost completed the comeback at the end of the set. The Blazers ended up losing that match, with set scores of 25-21, 23-25, and 15-25.

The Blazers will be looking for a rematch on Sept. 28 at the Washburn Invitational Tournament.

Offensively, the team was led by Morgan McIntire with 16 kills, followed by Jaylyne Bell with 11 and Kendra Wait with six. Kiersten Markos and Jordan Boone added three kills apiece as well. Jordan Boone and Kendra Wait had three blocks each, while Erin Michael led the defensive front with 14 digs.

In the second match of the night the Blazers came away with a hard-fought win over Miege in two sets (25-21, 25-22). The team came together and played as a united team from the start to the finish of the match, and did a great job of controlling the pace of the game.

The Blazers were led offensively by Morgan McIntire with 15 kills, followed by Jaylyne Bell with five and Jordan Boone with two. Holly Maska added three aces on the night, while Kendra Wait led the team with three blocks.