Coach Alexandra Fitzmorris-Sorn

Varsity volleyball had their home opener last night against #8 in 6A Shawnee Mission Northwest and #2 in 6A Olathe Northwest.

In the first match Sept. 10, the team had a slow start in the first set and never fully recovered, falling in two sets to SMNW.

In the second match of the night, the Blazers mentally rebounded and played the best they had so far this season, taking down Olathe Northwest in convincing fashion, 25-16, 25-11. It was a true team win; the defensive effort and commitment to every play made a huge difference in the second match.

Against ONW, the offensive effort was led by Morgan McIntire with nine kills, Jaylyne Bell with six, Liadan Douglass with four, and Jordan Boone with three. Morgan McIntire, Holly Maska, and Erin Michael added an ace apiece, and Kiersten Markos had two blocks on the match.