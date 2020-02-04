Coach Tayler Cordts

The varsity competed in the longest tournament ever in Junction City.

Despite being down three starters and no one in their place, the team took fifth out of 17 teams.

Gus Davis brought home the championship at 195# .

AJ Rodriguez took second place but had a huge win over the #5 ranked wrestler in 6A to receive his 100th career win. Alonzo Borjas came back from injury and took third.

Zach Ghale made it to the 3/4th match but had to forfeit to fourth due to too many matches wrestled (he would have won it too)

Caden Rodriguez took fourth.

The JV1s went to a varsity tournament this weekend as well at Shawnee Mission North – a very tough tournament. Finishing ninth out of 17 against varsity teams with a partial squad!. Therron Meade took fifth

Lucas Anderson placed fourth

Keeghan Troutman fifth

Trenton Bryan fifth

Will Shuler fifth

Owen Massaro sixth.

Jay Jensen sixth

Brady Ditlevson fifth

The JV2s competed at Fort Scott and were highlighted by Shane Hutchison 113# bringing home the gold.