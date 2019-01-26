Submitted photo
Make new friends and enjoy a full meal, prizes, fun, and 12 games of bingo during a special event bingo presentation in mid-February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.
This program is called Valentine’s Day Dinner & Bingo. Treat yourself to a special Valentine’s Day with a catered dinner and bingo. Both singles and couples are welcome! A variety of bingo prizes will awarded, including gift certificates. Please register for this event by Feb. 7.
Valentine’s Day Dinner & Bingo will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park. The cost for this two-and-one-half-hour event is $15 per person for Johnson County residents or $16 for nonresidents before Feb. 8. After Feb. 8, the cost increases to $18 per person for Johnson County residents or $19 for nonresidents. The cost of admission covers food and staff time to administer the bingo program. There is no additional charge for bingo.