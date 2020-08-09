The Gardner Utility Advisory Committee meets the first Thursday of each month to provide guidance and recommendations for all city utilities including water, wastewater and electric. There next meeting is Aug. 6, and included on the agenda is a review of electric, water, and wastewater for the second quarter.

2020 2nd Quarter Electric Outage Report Background:

Electric staff responded to 16 outages affecting 235 customers: one caused by equipment failures, one caused by trees, four caused by animals, one caused by a storm, two caused by damage by others, and seven caused by other incidents.

The average workday response time was eight minutes and the average workday length of outage was 17 minutes. The average after-hours response time was 31 minutes and the average after-hours length of outage was 55 minutes. The overall average response time was 22 minutes and the overall average length of outage was 41 minutes.

2020 2nd Quarter Wastewater Collection Repairs Report

Background: Line maintenance staff completed five sanitary sewer line repairs affecting five customers: one caused by roots, and four due to residents’ issues. The average workday response time was 13 minutes and the average workday repair time was one hour and 40 minutes.

The average after-hours response time was 26 minutes and the average after-hours repair time was one hour and 21 minutes. The overall average response time was 18 minutes and the overall average repair time was one hour and 32 minutes.

2020 2nd Quarter Water Distribution Repairs Report

Background: Line maintenance staff completed 27 water distribution service repairs affecting 33 customers: fourdue to line failure, one due to valve failure, three due to damages by others, and 19 due to residents’ issues. The average workday response time was six hours and 52 minutes and the average workday repair time was 47 hours and 38 minutes.

The average after-hours response time was 28 minutes and the average after-hours repair time was 52 minutes. The overall average response time was five hours and 27 minutes and the overall average repair time was 37 hours and 15 minutes.