Gardner-Edgerton second graders will finally be receiving updated Dell Chromebooks next Semester.

The school board unanimously voted to upgrade the 500 laptops for a total of $116,520 at $209 per computer with a $24 management fee.

Andy Price, director of technology, said this will finally phase out the old laptops.

“The second graders are the last grade level that doesn’t have them,” he said.

Gardner Elementary boys, also, presented their new program Team Empower with a video demonstrating what they enjoy about the program.

Team Empower is an athletic character building club for boys that was modeled after the Girls on the Run program.

Jason Watkins, Gardner Elementary School principal, said parent Amber McKelvey helped initiate the idea, and they received help from First Baptist Church Pastor Regan Stoops, Parent Aaron Lammers, community volunteer Matt Wilkinson and teacher volunteers Kyle Rush and Chris Green.

“There really wasn’t a program out there like this for boys,” he said.

There are 15 sessions in the Fall and Spring semesters that include 10-15minute lessons followed by 30-45minute intense physical training for a Capstone 5k Run.

Watkins said sometimes they bring in high school athletes to speak.

Team Empower stands for establishing goals, making smart choices, proving you can do anything, owning your words, walking with confidence, effort is required and respecting yourself and community.

First Quarter Shining Star Awards we’re also given to Grandstar Elementary 3rd grade teacher Malinda Gatlin and Nike Elementary Special Para Educator Ashley Barry. Gatlin has taught at Grandstar for 14 years.