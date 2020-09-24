Michelle Statham, third grade teacher at Grand Star Elementary School, was recently selected as USD 231’s Great Employees Serving the District award winner.
Statham is being recognized as a result of consistently demonstrating the ability to connect with students and always exceeding expectations as they relate to serving the student body, fellow employees and the community at large.
Specifically, “Michelle is the epitome of an outstanding educator, and is exactly who you would want to instruct and care for your own children. She has one of the kindest hearts, and is a joy to be around. She is a wonderful role model, and inspires me to be a better educator and person!” said Amy Dieckgrafe, WMS.
USD 231 selects Statham as employee of week
