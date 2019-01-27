The USD 231 board of education will hear a detailed review of the district’s enrollment projections at their February board meeting.

Rob Schwartz, district demographer of RSP and Associations, presented a draft review of the enrollment thru 2023-2024 at the Jan. 14 meeting. He reviewed the data used to develop the projections.

“Even in light of this year’s slight decline in enrollment, his analysis suggests moderate enrollment growth throughout the next five years, “ according to the district’s Board Briefs. Specifically he is predicting an increase of between 50 and 100 additional students each year over the next five years, suggesting that overall enrollment will exceed 6,500 students in August 2023.

This year’s headcount as of Sept. 20, 2018 was 5,889.8, according to the superintendent’s report submitted to the Kansas Department of Education.

In 2017-18 the district’s headcount enrollment was 5,989, excluding pre kindergarten enrollment, according to KDE. That’s down from the headcount provided two years ago. For school year 2016-17, USD 231 Leann Northway, former public information officer, said preliminary full time unofficial headcount for Gardner-Edgerton was 6,017, up from the 2015-2016 audited total enrollment headcount of 5,863. Data on the Kansas Department of Education’s website indicate USD 231 daily membership attendance rate for:

2013-14 was 4,647.58;

2015-16 was 5,074.43;

2016-17 was 5,163.29; and

2017-18 was 5,171.11

Exact daily attendance rates for this year – 2018-19 – will not be tallied until June or July 2019 and will be available on the Kansas Department of Education’s website. Daily membership tallies exclude kindergarten.

Last year, at the Feb. 12, 2018 meeting Schwarz had predicted a 12 percent increase (750 students) over the next five years. In 2017, the numbers show that 100 residential homes equals 57 students. The charts Schwartz presented indicated that the rate has increased every year for a long time – in 2001 it was 46 students per 100 homes.