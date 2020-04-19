USD 231 recognize the disappointment faced by seniors and their families over the many special events canceled this Spring due to COVID-19.
As a token of appreciation and recognition for the class of 2020, Pam Stranathan, USD 231, superintendent contacted a locally owned business and is partnering with them to provide every senior a personalized yard sign that will include a picture and graduation year.
The cost of the yard signs will be covered by the school district.
The district will continue to plan for events as allowed by the state and local health department; however, we fully understand these types of activities will never replace rites of passage such as prom, graduation, and many others.
