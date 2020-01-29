Applications are open for those interested in serving on the USD 231 Board of Education.

Unified School District 231 residents who want to make a difference on the board of education can apply for the vacancy opened up by Greg Chapman, the school board decided in a recent meeting.

Interested candidates will need to give a brief biographical summary, and they will need to live in the correct district. The vacancy notice has been published in The Gardner News, or a district map is available through the board office.

At the January board meeting, Rob Shippy, board member, nominated Brandon Parks to fill the vacant position, and the nomination included the caveat that Parks will be approved for the vacancy if no other candidates step forward within 15 days of publication.

The vacancy occurred when Greg Chapman won re-election, despite his prior announcement he could not serve again because he had moved from his district. Chapman made his announcement in August 2019 and went on to finish his term.

All candidates will be given fair and equal treatment, and will be asked the same questions, the board asserted. Parks could take the vacant seat as early as February if no other candidates apply.