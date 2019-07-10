GE online enrollment opens

Enrollment for Gardner Edgerton returning students opened at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2019.

Returning families should access Skyward to complete the online process for the 2019-2020 school year.

New students should review this site for additional details:

http://usd231ks.apptegy.us/o/district/page/enrollment—188

Questions may be directed to Dana Hermon at the BOE. (913) 856-2000.

USD 231 compiles back-to-school list

Gardner Edgerton USD 231 schools reopen their doors to students on Aug. 13.

The district has compiled almost everything needed – from immunizations to bus route information – in one location related to the start of the 2019-20 school year.

For information go to the district’s website.

https://www.usd231.com/o/district/page/back-to-school-central

Reduced meal application available online

Meal applications for the 2019-2020 school year are now available.

Beginning July 1, parents or guardians in household #1 may also fill out the application during the online enrollment process in Skyward Family Access. Parents and guardians may also download the printable application online. Paper copies will also be available at the USD 231 Administrative Office beginning July 8.

Please note that no applications will be processed before July 8.

For information, cCall 913-856-2055 or email [email protected]