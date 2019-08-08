The estimated USD 231 mill levy will decrease from 65.969 to 65.569, the eighth consecutive year that the local school tax rate has decreased.

Jeremy McFadden, finance director, however told a school board meeting July 29 that slight changes were still possible due to final assessed property valuation later this fall.

The district’s valuation increased from $324,793,854 last year to $361,153,757 this year, according to Ben Boothe, USD 231 community relations.

McFadden, who presented the proposed 2019-2020 budget during the July 29 meeting, laid out the timelines for the budget approval process.

On Aug. 12, the board will hold a public hearing on the budget, ten days after its publication. During the meeting, the board will hold a vote, and if approved, the budget will be submitted to the Kansas Department of Education and the Johnson County Tax Administration office.

During the meeting, the board also approved the 2019-2020 contract agreement with Gardner Edgerton Teacher’s Association. Teachers received an average raise of 3.8 percent. Members of the association voted for the agreement on July 10. Contract days remain at 185 days, no change from last year, Boothe said.

The district will welcome approximately 60 new staff members and will attend the New Teacher academy August 2-7.