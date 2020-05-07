Two options are being considered for the 2020 graduates, according to a statement issued by USD 231 on May 4.

Options include an in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. July 25, or a virtual graduation ceremony. The decision on which ceremony will rely on guidelines made by federal, state and local authorities.

An in-person graduation ceremony would be traditional format, with decision on whether the event would be indoors or outdoors based on weather. If only a virtual ceremony can take place, the district indicates they will make every effort to ensure it is unique and follows the format of a traditional ceremony agenda as much as possible.

In part, the district statement reads: As part of the effort to support you, we have continued to research options to host a meaningful graduation ceremony to commemorate your accomplishments. Unfortunately but understandably, Governor Laura Kelly’s order to close schools through the end of the school year included a prohibition on in-person ceremonies being held before May 29, 2020. Understanding this requirement, Pam Stranathan, superintendent, and district administration gathered feedback from students and staff leadership groups regarding options to host a ceremony – ideally in person – but very possibly in a virtual environment.

The district will continue to gather data and feedback and will keep the public informed.