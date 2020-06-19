Salaries courtesy of KSDE

The COVID-19 school building quarantine this year led to a modified and unique recruiting and hiring process, going from the traditional face-face process to a remote screening interview.

Average contracted salaries for teachers at USD 231 is about $54,000, according to the Kansas State Department of Education. Actual salary, with benefits, is $62,360.

Principals’ salaries increased about 5.7 percent this year to an actual contracted salary including fringe benefits at $106,000, according to the KSDE.

Despite the changes in hiring due to COVID-19, two new administrators and 32 new teachers each went through the interview process, according to the district’s Board Briefs. In most cases, this involved a remote screening interview conducted by the appropriate administrator. Following the screening process, finalists went thru a second remote interview with a panel of appropriate staff.

Once a finalist was recommended, the human resources department called the applicant and made an official offer. Within 24-48 hours of the applicant accepting the offer, they received an electronic contract to review and sign.

When the new employee returns the signed contract, Daphne Pippitt, human resources department office manager provided appropriate paper work electronically and established a district e-mail.

In addition, an online welcome and orientation video was developed which will be shared with all new employees in July. This orientation, which covers basic policies, the negotiated agreement and a brief overview of benefits, is usually done face to face.

Applicants can view, and apply for vacancies on the district’s website. Additionally, vacancies are posted on a professional educator job site (kansasteachingjobs.com) which is maintained by the KSDE, according to Ben Boothe, USD 231 director of community relations.

“These methods are very fruitful in driving qualified applicants to our hiring teams,” Boothe said. “We also include job postings on national websites (i.e., Indeed) and use outreach to the local colleges/universities to produce a large portion of our new teachers each year.”

The district’s administration is committed to promptly posting vacancies, and working to efficiently interview and hire the best applicant for each position, Boothe said. “This approach is essential, as oftentimes, several of the Johnson County school districts are competing for the most talented teachers.”