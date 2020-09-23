The Educational Services Advisory Committee had its first meeting Sept. 9. Meeting notes will be on the district website and shared after the meeting.

USD 231’s Remote “Meet the Teacher” day was Sept. 8.

On Sept. 9, elementary students started in-person and middle school and high school started remote classes. Mentoring and New Teacher Induction Mentoring support is part of the new teacher induction program. Formal mentoring provides clear pathways for novice teachers to seek guidance and receive support from more established teachers.

Sixteen staff members who will act as district mentors have welcomed 19 first year teachers and 14 second year teachers.

Throughout the mentoring and induction program, first and second year teachers will cover topics such as classroom management, intentional lesson design and differentiation.

District mentors will receive ongoing professional development to be able to provide strategic support that helps new teachers to become intentional in their practice, develop and combine deep understanding of instructional best practices with skillful implementation in order to increase student learning.

With many new challenges that this year may hold, it will definitely be a year in which new teachers need additional support from the district mentors.