Jan. 9 and Jan. 14

Celebrate Kansas: There’s No Place Like Home will occur from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, at Blue Valley Library, 9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park. It will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Lenexa City Center Library, 8778 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. The event features games, activities and stories about Kansas.

Jan. 23

Project SEARCH information night will offer details on this nine-month internship and education program to help individuals with disabilities find integrated employment. More information can be obtained by email at [email protected]

Holiday Closures

Johnson County offices will be closed on on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.