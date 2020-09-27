Pam Stranathan, USD 231 superintendent, shared the most up-to-date information regarding schools reopening and data as provided by Johnson County Health and Environment during the Sept. 14 board of education meeting.

Other departments also reported. According to the district’s boe report:

Educational Services – Information related to the progress of both remote learning and in-person learning was shared by directors. In choice remote learning, 1000 students are enrolled (250 at Gardner Edgerton High School, 320 at middle school and 430 at elementary).

GEYCP

Information related to the Virtual Homework Support (VHS) program was shared. VHS allows students to reach out to district educators with specific homework questions via Zoom sessions; Monday – Thursday,4-8 p.m.. District educators will be available via a virtual help desk to provide assistance to students who could use extra support with an assignment or project. https://www.usd231.com/o/district/page/virtual-homework-support-vhs

GEYCP also shared updates related to protocols developed to ensure spectator safety at athletic events; new procedures developed to obtain tickets safely; and how to live stream home athletic events.

Other items approved included:

Approved Consent Agenda consisting of: Minutes of the regular meeting held on August 17, 2020; Financial Statements; Claims.

Approved motion to continue to support the district following the Johnson County Health and Environment Gating Criteria with the exception of allowing sports while in the “Red” phase. All mitigation and recommendations by the county along with quarantine procedures and recommendations will continue to be implemented and followed as advised by JCHE.

Approved the purchase of Math Textbooks, Teacher Materials and Online Resources for grades 8-12 (Alg.1, Geometry, Alg.2). Purchase includes access to online materials for 7 years. The textbook publisher is Pearson, through the company Savvas Learning Company. The price quote includes teacher materials, 705 books, and 1,225 licenses of digital course-ware. Quote Total for 7 years: $197,110.07.

Approved Personnel Report.