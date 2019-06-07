Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The Gardner Police Department presented a plaque June 3 honoring their partnership with the school board.

“Our partnership with USD 231 is very important to us,” Captain Jay Belcher, Gardner Police Department, said. “The most important one being with our three school resource officers.”

Belcher thanked school board members for allowing them to conduct and host training in their facilities.

“We look forward to a future partnership for years to come,” he said.

School board members approved a new 403(b) service provider with Essdack for the USD 231’s employees’ benefits, financial and investments.

Brian Johnston, USD 231 benefits attorney, said the benefits committee decided to take another look at pricing after using Voya Financial as their primary benefits server for ten years.

“The most important aspects were employees wanted more education,” he said. “There wasn’t enough information for investing into 403bs for families.”

Johnston explained to the board that 403bs are the educational equivalent to a 401k.

The benefits committee met with eight different vendors before deciding on Essdack as the best fit with a significant reduction in cost, he said.

“Essdack assumes all financial and compliance responsibility, which will free up others time,” Johnston said. “The tentative start date would be September 1.”

School board members also passed the IDEA Assurances, an annual reporting special education grant for special education needs in the district, and an almost $100,000 purchase of furniture and equipment needs for Gardner Edgerton High School, Trail Ridge and Wheatridge Middle Schools. These items include music stands and chairs, cafeteria tables, desks, dry eraser boards and flip-top tables