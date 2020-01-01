Gardner-Edgerton USD 231 has been designated a Blue Ribbon Affiliate by the Parents as Teachers National Center, the Kansas State Department of Education announced recently.

This endorsement, the highest designation a Parents as Teachers program can earn, means the program implements the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity and quality, according to the Parents as Teachers website.

The Parents as Teachers affiliate model includes home visits, group connections, child screenings and connections to community resources. It helps equip parents with the knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a strong start in life and greater success in school.

Parents as Teachers affiliates are required to engage in a quality endorsement and improvement process in their fourth year of implementation and every five years thereafter, according to parentsasteachers.org. To earn the quality endorsement, affiliates must complete a comprehensive self-study and review process that demonstrates they are meeting or exceeding Parents as Teachers essential requirements, along with at least 75 of the 100 quality standards. Nineteen school districts in Kansas have achieved the blue ribbon status for 2019-2020.