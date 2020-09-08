Fort Hays State University
A total of 706 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the summer 2020 term.
Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 169 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 526 bachelor’s degrees, and 11 associate degrees. Of those, one student graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.
FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.
Edgerton (66021): Brianna Kear, a Master of Science in Education
Gardner (66030): Lindsey Allison Eck, a Master of Arts in English.
Olathe (66061): Joan B. Radakovich, a Master of Science in education administration.
University update
Fort Hays State University