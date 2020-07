Wichita State University

More than 2,000 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2020.

Locally the following completed degrees:

Gardner

La’Cacia A Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work;

Quinton J Duncan, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;

Nalita C Phongsavath, Bachelor of Business Admin., International Business;

Spring Hill

Haley J Potter, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude;

Wellsville

Ashtyn D Rottinghaus, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing, Magna Cum Laude.