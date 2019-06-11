Ulrich Ernst August Scheunemann

Ulrich Ernst August Scheunemann, 90, formerly of Spring Hill, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. Visitation and service was June 7, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 Webster St., Spring Hill,(913) 592-2244. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Olathe Hospice House or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

In his retirement, Ulrich enjoyed raising cattle and gardening. He worked for the Johnson County Election Board in his spare time and was an active member of the Morning Grange.

In December 2015, Ulrich and Joy moved to Cedar Lake Village in Olathe where they enjoyed the company of many old and new friends.

Ulrich truly lived the American dream. Even though his education was cut short by the war, he was a self-made man. He instilled his strong German work ethic in his daughters.

He is survived by his wife, Joy, of the home, three daughters, Brenda Brewer (David), Karen Cottengim (Mike), Lisa Irish (Ken), a grandson, Ryan Brewer, honorary daughter, Tina Brewer, three step grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren, a brother, Franz Scheunemann, of Reppenstedt, Germany, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, along with many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by two infant children, Bruce and Martha, his parents, and two brothers, Hasso and Gerhard.

Patsy Elaine Franklin

Patsy Elaine Franklin, age 80, a resident of Gardner, passed away June 5, 2019, at the St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park. She was born June 26, 1938, in Prescott, Kan., the daughter of Vernon Richard Carrel and Esther Alice McAlister Carrel. Pat graduated from the Prescott High School, Ft. Scott Community College and later received her BS in Education from Pittsburg State University. She married Gary Wayne Franklin on Dec. 29, 1972. After completing college, Pat taught school in both Hume and Metz, MO. She worked as a habilitation supervisor for the Missouri Department of Mental Health at the Nevada State Hospital and retired Jan. 1, 2002, after 24 years of employment. In addition to working at the hospital, she also worked weekends as the night clerk at the Best Western Hotel in Ft. Scott. After retirement, she went back to work as a special education teacher in Gardner. She attended the Hume Christian Church and had been a past member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Lynn Plain and wife, Kathi, of Ft. Scott, Candy Duarte and husband, Manuel, of Spring Hill, Tammy Locke and husband, Kevin, of Gardner, and Polly Plain and her beloved dogs Sheba and Tut, of Gardner, with whom Patsy had made her home; step-daughter, Jenny Franklin, of Nashville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Deidre Hof, Jeffrey Plain (Courtney), Levi Locke (Mini), Shyan Locke, Ali Duarte, April Maxwell, Logan Maxwell, Ricky Duarte (Ashley), Elizabeth Schiller (Joe), Rachel Duarte and Nick Duarte (Amanda) and nine great-grandchildren, Olivia, Cassidy, Casen, Ella, Audrina, Oliver, Dexter, Eden and Ayla. Also surviving are her step-mother, Anna Mae Carrel, of Nevada, Mo., nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her husband, Gary, preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her brother Lawrence Carrel and a great-granddaughter, Alex.

Funeral services were June 11 at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Burial followed in the U. S. National Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Ft. Scott, Kan., 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.