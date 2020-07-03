Photos courtesy of FD#1

Although two dogs perished, occupants of a home in the 100 block of W. Martin, Edgerton, are safe after a house fire was reported about 9 a.m. June 18. The report was made by a neighbor who said they heard someone calling for help, according to Johnson County Fire District #1.

FD#1 arrived at the scene within minutes to find smoke showing from the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly just shortly after arriving on the scene.

The two adult residents who were asleep inside the home at the time of the fire were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms going off and smoke from the fire. Unfortunately, two canines perished in the fire, according to FD #1.

The cause of fire is being listed as electrical in nature.

Although tragic, FD#1 said the incident had a positive outcome with the two adult residents getting out quickly and safely after being alerted by working smoke alarms. Residents are always encouraged to check smoke alarms frequently and practice fire safety with everyone in the home.

Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.