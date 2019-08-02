Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Plans to build a travel plaza in Edgerton are at an advanced stage. A Topeka-based company has confirmed that work on the site is set to begin within the next 60 days.

Doug Hutchinson, a consultant with Brown Stone 3 Development LLC, told the city council during a meeting July 25 that the plaza will include a truck stop with 100 truck parking spots, a hotel, restaurants and a truck wash.

“We anticipate this facility will be the gateway to Southwest Johnson County,” Hutchison said, adding that the facility will be located off exit 205 on 1-35.

The travel plaza will serve the nearly 7,000 trucks that pass through the inter-modal facility at LPKC every month and also the 4,000 employees who work in the area.

“We are anticipating the facility will bring 150-170 jobs to the city and will net about $700,000 in property taxes,” he said.

He said the plaza will also generate about $3 million in sales tax revenues annually.

Hutchison told the council that he anticipates the plaza will also spur residential development in the area.

Brown Stone 3 Development builds exclusively for companies that cater to travelers.