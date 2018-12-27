Chase Kellogg, Gardner Edgerton High School freshman, was among 223 trombonists of all ages who performed Dec. 15 in the 2nd annual Trombone Christmas Concert in the Grand Plaza of Kansas City’s historic 1914 Union Station, the second-largest working train station in the U.S. Created by Mr. Will Biggs, GEHS Band Director, and Dr. Frank Perez, Director of Bands at Baker

University, the concert promotes and encourages the fellowship and musicianship of slide trombone players through the performance of Christmas holiday music.