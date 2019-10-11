The Huskies traveled to Ottawa to do battle with the hills. It was a tough course, but there were some outstanding performances.

The seventh grade girls won the meet, putting 6 girls in medals. Evie

Watkins was fourth, Maddie Carman sixth, Kylee Melton seventh, Maggie Sloss ninth and Ellie Rhea tenth. Rounding out the championship performance was Sofia Tortolero in 25th, Lauren Deer in 28th, Karla Salas in 29th, Meredith Lewis in 31st, Dani King in 36th, and Janet Nowofor in 38th.

The seventh grade boys were meet runner up, bringing home five medals. Robert Falkner was fifth, Danny Wahl 12th, Benton Eimers 17th, Asher Bowyer 18th and Seth Greener 19th. Nathan Smith finished one outside of medals in 21st. He was followed by Connor Postel in 25th, Gage Davis in 27th, Blake Hunt in 33rd, Spencer Wu in 35th, Jackson Myers in 37th, Austin Ross in 38th and Logan Evers in 40th.

Both eighth grade girls nabbed medals with Caroline Clarke finishing in sixth and Ava Yager in 14th.

For the eighth grade boys Gilan Brown brought home his third consecutive first place finish. He was joined in medals by Parker Walion’s bronze performance, Jackson Rhea in 11th and Carson Hilton in 14th. Abenezer Worku was one outside of medals in 21st, and he was followed by Josh Davila in 22nd, Atticus Adams in 25th, Chase Andersen in 29th and Jack Lloyd in 30th.

The boys also brought home a second place finish as a team.